Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Primerica, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Primerica in a report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.03. The consensus estimate for Primerica’s current full-year earnings is $15.38 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Primerica’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.25 EPS.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $688.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.91 million. Primerica had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Primerica from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.50.

Primerica Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $213.48 on Thursday. Primerica has a one year low of $120.18 and a one year high of $220.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In other news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,700 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.95, for a total transaction of $322,915.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,435,625.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Primerica news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,700 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.95, for a total transaction of $322,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,435,625.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.19, for a total transaction of $384,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,082.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,760. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primerica

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 55.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Primerica by 1,844.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Primerica by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Articles

