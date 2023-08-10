Research Analysts Set Expectations for Modine Manufacturing’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Modine Manufacturing in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Modine Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

MOD opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.28. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $47.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $622.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.10 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 23.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 423,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,773,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 441.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,048,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Modine Manufacturing

In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 15,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $459,633.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,068.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 15,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $459,633.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,068.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 17,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $560,292.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,471.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.