Research Analysts Set Expectations for Playtika Holding Corp.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) – Wedbush reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Playtika in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.75 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Playtika’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Playtika’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

PLTK has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.80 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Playtika in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Playtika has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $642.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.25 million. Playtika had a net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 84.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Playtika

In related news, major shareholder On Chau sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $4,756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,910,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,135,916.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Playtika

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Playtika by 1,904.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 96,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 15,630 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Playtika by 624.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 176,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Playtika by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 68,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

