Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Trading Down 10.1% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) traded down 10.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $19.73 and last traded at $19.76. 1,460,632 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,423,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.08). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,091.00% and a negative net margin of 224.65%. The company had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Revance Therapeutics’s revenue was up 104.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RVNC shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.91.

Insider Activity at Revance Therapeutics

In other Revance Therapeutics news, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 26,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $593,117.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,967,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 21,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $739,404.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,165 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,650.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 26,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $593,117.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,967,263.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,458,685 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Revance Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Down 8.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.10.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

