Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.62.

Several analysts have recently commented on RVLV shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Revolve Group

Revolve Group Price Performance

Revolve Group stock opened at $17.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 2.14. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average of $21.32.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.77 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Revolve Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Revolve Group by 55.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 52.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.