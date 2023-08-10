Rightmove (LON:RMV) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $554.96

Shares of Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 554.96 ($7.09) and traded as high as GBX 586 ($7.49). Rightmove shares last traded at GBX 576.80 ($7.37), with a volume of 1,466,330 shares changing hands.

RMV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Rightmove to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 530 ($6.77) to GBX 645 ($8.24) in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Rightmove from GBX 540 ($6.90) to GBX 620 ($7.92) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 592.63 ($7.57).

The company has a market capitalization of £4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2,507.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 536.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 554.96.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,913.04%.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

