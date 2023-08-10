Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 292.63%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $22.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.11. Rivian Automotive has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $40.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.88.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $452,730.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $452,730.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $49,698.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,423 shares of company stock valued at $793,029. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.26.

View Our Latest Analysis on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.