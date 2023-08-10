Robbins Farley Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Robbins Farley lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $2,012,308.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,604,396.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,604,396.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 615,832 shares of company stock worth $22,776,264 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $129.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $133.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

