Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.48.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RBLX. Roth Capital raised shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark raised Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Roblox from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

RBLX stock opened at $29.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average is $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Roblox has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $53.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 270.57% and a negative net margin of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $773.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.74 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $115,294.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,245,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,597,931.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $113,302.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,549.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $115,294.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,245,143 shares in the company, valued at $48,597,931.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,004,146 shares of company stock valued at $41,008,444. 27.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Roblox by 31.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in Roblox by 423.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 70,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 57,084 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $675,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 400.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 98,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 78,511 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 58.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

