Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $4.55 to $7.40. The stock had previously closed at $6.66, but opened at $7.36. Rocket Lab USA shares last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 3,618,217 shares trading hands.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 22,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $100,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 546,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 50,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $253,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arjun Kampani sold 22,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $100,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 546,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,388 shares of company stock valued at $877,022 in the last 90 days. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RKLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 490.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 800,962 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 665,221 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 165.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,444,486 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after buying an additional 4,017,797 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 5.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 426,519 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 23,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 22.79% and a negative net margin of 68.77%. The business had revenue of $54.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.56 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

