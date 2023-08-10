Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Position Cut by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,888 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Rollins were worth $12,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Rollins by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 106,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Rollins by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,317,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,131,000 after acquiring an additional 644,565 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Rollins by 0.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the first quarter worth about $65,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $40.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.58, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $45.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.38.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $820.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.93 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 65.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Rollins from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rollins

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $744,814.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,888.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rollins

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.