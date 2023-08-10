Rosenblatt Securities Increases Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $110.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 26.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DDOG. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $82.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.32.

Datadog stock opened at $86.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $120.75. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of -321.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $652,345.66. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 193,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,440,342.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $588,870.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $652,345.66. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 193,764 shares in the company, valued at $19,440,342.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 621,949 shares of company stock valued at $62,761,561. 14.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 511,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,579,000 after acquiring an additional 90,619 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 329.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in shares of Datadog by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 108,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth about $2,761,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

