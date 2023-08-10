Ross Stores (ROST) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 17th. Analysts expect Ross Stores to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Ross Stores has set its Q2 guidance at $1.07-1.14 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $4.77-4.99 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ross Stores to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST stock opened at $113.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $122.44.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. TD Cowen upgraded Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. SpectralCast reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.28.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $3,071,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,529,286.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 32,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Ross Stores by 1,290.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 695 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

(Get Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

