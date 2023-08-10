Rover Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 17,748 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 6,623% compared to the average volume of 264 call options.

Rover Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ROVR opened at $6.24 on Thursday. Rover Group has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.55.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rover Group will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Rover Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rover Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.83.

Insider Activity at Rover Group

In related news, CFO Charles Wickers sold 24,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $158,667.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $194,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,175,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,048.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Wickers sold 24,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $158,667.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,397.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,644 shares of company stock valued at $364,369. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROVR. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Rover Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rover Group by 3,841.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 750,277 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 1st quarter worth about $606,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rover Group by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 20,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rover Group by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after buying an additional 174,254 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

