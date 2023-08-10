Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.63.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ENTA

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $351.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.37. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $72.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.78.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.44% and a negative net margin of 163.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.63) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 235.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13,411.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 49,900.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.