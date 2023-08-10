RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE) Trading Up 1.4%

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE – Get Free Report) was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €39.08 ($42.95) and last traded at €39.02 ($42.88). Approximately 2,004,836 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €38.49 ($42.30).
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.4 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is €39.49 and its 200-day moving average price is €40.02. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.77.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.
