RWS (LON:RWS) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $289.60

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 289.60 ($3.70) and traded as low as GBX 245.80 ($3.14). RWS shares last traded at GBX 247.20 ($3.16), with a volume of 303,319 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RWS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on RWS from GBX 265 ($3.39) to GBX 260 ($3.32) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWS in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of RWS from GBX 265 ($3.39) to GBX 260 ($3.32) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.01) target price on shares of RWS in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

RWS Stock Performance

RWS Cuts Dividend

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 249.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 289.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £958.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,648.00, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. RWS’s payout ratio is presently 8,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at RWS

In other news, insider Julie Southern bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.30) per share, with a total value of £10,320 ($13,188.50). 23.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RWS Company Profile

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.

