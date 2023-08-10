Sage Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($2.49) Per Share (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.49) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.57). The consensus estimate for Sage Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.01) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.95) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.55) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.01) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SAGE. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $45.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $311.00 to $294.00 in a report on Monday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.66. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $59.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.13). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,704.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.13%. The business had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

