Sage Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($2.68) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.68) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($2.55). The consensus estimate for Sage Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.01) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($9.32) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($2.69) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($2.53) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.57) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.59) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($10.38) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $45.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average of $45.66. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $59.99.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.13% and a negative net margin of 5,704.03%. The business’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.13) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,106,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,733,000 after purchasing an additional 792,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,835,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,850,000 after purchasing an additional 666,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,822,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,833,000 after purchasing an additional 580,250 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,083,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,225,000 after purchasing an additional 532,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,715,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

