Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a report released on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.04.

TSE SSL opened at C$7.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.82. The stock has a market cap of C$2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.91. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.06 and a 12 month high of C$8.83.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$59.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.40 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 53.95% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

