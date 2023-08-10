Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.40.

Several research analysts have commented on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 10.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $53.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56. Sanofi has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $57.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 16.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.92%.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

