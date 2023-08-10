Santiago Subotovsky Sells 2,067 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $141,754.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,660,520.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Santiago Subotovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $140,142.60.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,070 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $141,277.50.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $66.55 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.45 and a 12-month high of $114.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 159.67 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.15 and a 200 day moving average of $69.65.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 511,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,723,000 after purchasing an additional 42,810 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 464,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,535,000 after purchasing an additional 55,917 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 56,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

