Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.71.

SNDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schneider National

Schneider National Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 252.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schneider National by 39.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 20.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 59.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNDR opened at $30.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.52.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Schneider National had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.65%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

Recommended Stories

