Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Position Reduced by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 42,245 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SCHM stock opened at $72.13 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $74.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

