Seaboard (SEB) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN: SEB):

8/7/2023 – Seaboard was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/5/2023 – Seaboard was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/4/2023 – Seaboard was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/3/2023 – Seaboard was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Seaboard Stock Performance

Seaboard stock opened at $3,590.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.45. Seaboard Co. has a 52-week low of $3,295.00 and a 52-week high of $4,242.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,833.50.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $44.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter.

Seaboard Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seaboard

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Seaboard’s payout ratio is currently 2.58%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Seaboard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Seaboard by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seaboard by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Seaboard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Seaboard by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,896,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agricultural and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

See Also

