Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Releases Earnings Results

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 196.19% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sealed Air updated its FY23 guidance to $2.75-2.95 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.75-$2.95 EPS.
Sealed Air Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $39.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.01. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $37.34 and a 52-week high of $59.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.19.
Sealed Air Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 28.88%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 334.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 307.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.
About Sealed Air
Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.
