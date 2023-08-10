Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Watts Water Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $7.61 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.74 EPS.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.93 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 19.48%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $174.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.20.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $188.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.76 and its 200 day moving average is $171.15. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $120.78 and a 1 year high of $192.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 565 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $99,180.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,347.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $99,180.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,347.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $233,625.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,672.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,414 shares of company stock valued at $4,387,546 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 141.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

