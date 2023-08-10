Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Graphic Packaging Holding’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Graphic Packaging in a report issued on Sunday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Graphic Packaging’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GPK. Bank of America lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.44.

Shares of GPK opened at $23.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.41. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 177.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 369.6% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.54%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

