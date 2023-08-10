Semantix (STIX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 17th. Analysts expect Semantix to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter.
Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.64 million for the quarter.
Semantix Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of STIX stock opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87. Semantix has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Semantix Company Profile
Semantix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end proprietary Software as a Service (SaaS) data platform in Latin America and the United States. The company offers SDP, a multi-cloud SaaS data platform that provides data integration, data operations, machine learning operations, data governance, data sharing, and data visualization for financial institutions; healthcare plans operators, health insurance brokers, hospitals, clinics, and imaging and diagnostics facilities; and retailers.
