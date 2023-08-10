Semantix (STIX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 17th. Analysts expect Semantix to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter.

Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.64 million for the quarter.

Semantix Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of STIX stock opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87. Semantix has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Semantix Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Semantix by 190.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 64,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Semantix during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Semantix during the first quarter worth about $109,000. 1.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semantix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end proprietary Software as a Service (SaaS) data platform in Latin America and the United States. The company offers SDP, a multi-cloud SaaS data platform that provides data integration, data operations, machine learning operations, data governance, data sharing, and data visualization for financial institutions; healthcare plans operators, health insurance brokers, hospitals, clinics, and imaging and diagnostics facilities; and retailers.

