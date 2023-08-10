Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Semrush in a report issued on Sunday, August 6th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year. The consensus estimate for Semrush’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.43 million. Semrush had a negative net margin of 11.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.56%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Semrush from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Semrush in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Semrush in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

SEMR opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -40.39 and a beta of 1.20. Semrush has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

In other Semrush news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 566,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $4,535,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,835,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,686,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 566,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,535,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,835,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,686,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vranesh sold 7,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $77,716.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 146,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,405.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 590,553 shares of company stock worth $4,752,171 in the last three months. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancient Art L.P. boosted its stake in Semrush by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 3,298,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,848,000 after purchasing an additional 36,593 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Semrush in the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Semrush by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Semrush by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,558,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,185 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Semrush by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

