Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $3.99 and last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 1034143 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $126.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.67 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,977.08% and a negative net margin of 3,509.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10441.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCRB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 265,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 66,000 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Eversept Partners LP increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 2,200,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,326,000 after buying an additional 265,174 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 20,771 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.59.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

