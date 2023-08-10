Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €145.16 ($159.52) and last traded at €145.68 ($160.09). 1,157,200 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €148.38 ($163.05).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €153.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of €150.09.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

