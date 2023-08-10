SIGA Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,200 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,438% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIGA Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIGA. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 39.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 24,550 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SIGA Technologies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 44,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SIGA stock opened at $5.41 on Thursday. SIGA Technologies has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $26.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.74.

SIGA Technologies Dividend Announcement

About SIGA Technologies

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

