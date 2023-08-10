Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.50.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Trading Down 0.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $136.96 on Thursday. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $194.68. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 65.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.83.

In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $503,921.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.