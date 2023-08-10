Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP reduced its stake in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) by 69.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,340 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Sinclair were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBGI. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sinclair by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sinclair by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,548,000 after acquiring an additional 38,631 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Sinclair by 18.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sinclair by 273.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 314,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after buying an additional 230,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $216,000. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sinclair in a research note on Friday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Sinclair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sinclair from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

Sinclair Stock Down 0.8 %

SBGI opened at $13.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. Sinclair, Inc. has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $25.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.41.

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.19%.

About Sinclair

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

