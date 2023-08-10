Sirona Biochem (CVE:SBM) Trading Down 8.3%

Sirona Biochem Corp. (CVE:SBM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 7,034 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 70,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Sirona Biochem Trading Down 8.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.21, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of C$27.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of -0.25.

Sirona Biochem Company Profile

Sirona Biochem Corp., a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company, develops and sells cosmetic and pharmaceutical active ingredients in Canada and France. Its programs include cosmetic skin lightener and diabetes drug; and other projects include the development of an anti-aging/cell protection library, novel anti-wrinkle compound, and anti-viral program.

