SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SITE Centers in a research report issued on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.13. The consensus estimate for SITE Centers’ current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.16 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

SITC has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on SITE Centers from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Shares of SITC opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.56. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $15.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at about $792,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in SITE Centers by 206.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in SITE Centers by 90.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SITE Centers news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $159,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,046.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

