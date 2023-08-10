SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SITC shares. Compass Point raised their price target on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on SITE Centers from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SITC

SITE Centers Stock Performance

NYSE SITC opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $15.61.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SITE Centers news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $159,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,046.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,084,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,918,000 after purchasing an additional 344,501 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in SITE Centers by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,633,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,055,000 after buying an additional 163,201 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SITE Centers by 14.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,031,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,282 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,662,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,375,000 after purchasing an additional 117,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,272,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,781 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SITE Centers

(Get Free Report

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.