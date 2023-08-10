SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $11,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 186.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth $309,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $1,338,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 558,886 shares in the company, valued at $93,518,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,715 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SITE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of SITE stock opened at $161.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.48. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $97.36 and a one year high of $176.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.14.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.02. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Articles

