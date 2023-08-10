Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $96.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.12 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 48.89%.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSLX opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.06. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $20.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Institutional Trading of Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Management LLC lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 53,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.70%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

(Get Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.