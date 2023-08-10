SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.27.

SLG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $107,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,662 shares in the company, valued at $250,383.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 36,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 19,958 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLG opened at $35.36 on Thursday. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $51.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.28.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($6.96). The firm had revenue of $221.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.80 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 50.10% and a negative return on equity of 9.66%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2708 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -45.39%.

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

