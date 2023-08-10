SLC Agrícola (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Shares Down 2.2%

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.70 and last traded at $8.70. 3,223 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 27,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

SLC Agrícola Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.25.

SLC Agrícola Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SLC Agrícola SA produces and sells agricultural products in Brazil and internationally. The company cultivates soybean, corn, cotton, wheat, seed corn, popcorn corn, mung beans, and brachiaria crops, as well as produces and markets seeds and seedlings, including soybean, wheat, and cotton seeds. In addition, the company is involved in the cattle raising business; acquiring and developing land for agriculture; property rental; and agro-industrial activities of industrialization of sugar cane, alcohol, and related derivatives, as well as reception, cleaning, drying, and storing of cereals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SLC Agrícola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLC Agrícola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.