South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Trading Down 2%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. 8,320 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 32,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.01 target price on shares of South Star Battery Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of C$20.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.53.

South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It owns 100% interest in the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil; and 75% interest in the Alabama Graphite Project that cover an area of approximately 500 acres located in Coosa County Alabama, USA.

