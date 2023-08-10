SpartanNash (SPTN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. SpartanNash has set its FY23 guidance at $2.20-2.35 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SpartanNash to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SpartanNash Price Performance

SpartanNash stock opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.68.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 116.22%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPTN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Insider Transactions at SpartanNash

In other news, Director William R. Voss sold 9,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $197,437.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,249.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpartanNash

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SpartanNash by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,212,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,071,000 after acquiring an additional 87,925 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,009,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,342,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,750,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,743,000 after purchasing an additional 61,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,055,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,835,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

