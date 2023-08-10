SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP) Stock Price Down 0.1%

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.24 and last traded at $41.34. 43,117 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 68,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.38.

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.98.

Institutional Trading of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 803.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $823,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,432,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 107,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (WIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-linked government bonds from non-US developed nations as well as emerging market countries.

