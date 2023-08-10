Sprott (NYSE:SII) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. 113,798 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the previous session’s volume of 55,960 shares.The stock last traded at $35.37 and had previously closed at $33.87.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.14%.
Sprott Trading Up 2.3 %
The stock has a market cap of $896.65 million, a P/E ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott
Sprott Company Profile
Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sprott
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Buy No Matter Which Way Inflation Moves
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 7 Best Fintech ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 2 Alternatives To Tesla (1 Safe, 1 More Risky)
Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.