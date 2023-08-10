Sprott (NYSE:SII) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. 113,798 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the previous session’s volume of 55,960 shares.The stock last traded at $35.37 and had previously closed at $33.87.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.14%.

Get Sprott alerts:

Sprott Trading Up 2.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $896.65 million, a P/E ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott

Sprott Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott by 2.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Sprott by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Sprott by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 25.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.