Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.82.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Monday.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sprout Social

Insider Activity at Sprout Social

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 10,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $445,000.71. Following the sale, the president now owns 480,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,106,832.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 10,139 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $445,000.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 480,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,106,832.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,497 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $109,593.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,480.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,164 shares of company stock worth $2,897,603 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 99,513.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,578,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,941,000 after acquiring an additional 14,563,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,958,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,021,000 after buying an additional 67,321 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,957,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,124,000 after buying an additional 33,580 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,388,000 after buying an additional 363,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,857,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,113,000 after buying an additional 348,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Trading Down 5.0 %

SPT opened at $44.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.53. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $74.07. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.26 and a beta of 0.91.

About Sprout Social

(Get Free Report

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.