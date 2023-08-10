SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.11.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSNC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $12,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,698,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,451,185,000 after acquiring an additional 147,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,029,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,583,000 after acquiring an additional 266,741 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,031,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $850,310,000 after purchasing an additional 48,859 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,453,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,484,000 after purchasing an additional 757,999 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,847,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,583,000 after acquiring an additional 506,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $56.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $64.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

