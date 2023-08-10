SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 566.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 204,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 173,864 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $11,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 85.7% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 39,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 18,420 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 63,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,924,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,268,000 after buying an additional 1,223,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 165.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SSNC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SSNC opened at $56.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.00. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $64.52.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $12,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

