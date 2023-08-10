Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Stephens downgraded the stock from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The stock had previously closed at $6.45, but opened at $6.16. Stephens now has a $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00. Stagwell shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 256,398 shares trading hands.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Stagwell in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Stagwell from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Stagwell from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Stagwell during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Stagwell by 75.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Stagwell during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stagwell during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average is $6.84.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). Stagwell had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $622.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.26 million. Research analysts anticipate that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

